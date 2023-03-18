Gordon Sloggett
Stillwater
To the editor:
With regard to another major company turning Oklahoma down, Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat is forming a committee to see what is wrong with Oklahoma. The fact that he has to form a committee to do so goes a long way in explaining what is wrong.
Apparently, our state political leaders are not aware that Oklahoma ranks near the bottom of many social issues, health care, education and crime, among others. We seem to have a big pile of cash to bribe companies to come but responsible companies know that their employees want a good quality of life.
One of our current political leaders is in the news complaining about our education system indoctrinating our students and providing them with pornographic books. I am sure that is not an incentive for companies to move here.
