Jerry Bettis
Stillwater
To the editor:
Really, now, what will it take for Trumpists to abandon ship? A demonstrable racist now leads the proud party of Abraham Lincoln, famous for freeing the slaves. His actions speak loudly.
It is an incontrovertible fact that: Trump discriminated against people of color while filling his NY apartments; he decided that, based on their color, the Central Park Five were guilty even when DNA evidence clearly contradicted that; he intimated that Mexico was sending all their rapists, criminals, and undesirables (other than a few, he supposed, good people) to the US; he denigrated an American Gold-Star family whose only crime seemed to be the color of their skin; he attempted to place a total ban on Muslim immigration; he proclaimed that there are “very fine” people within the Neo Nazi and White Supremacist organizations; he assailed four congresswomen of color with the racist trope to “Go back to where you came from”; he recently goaded his acolytes into chanting “Send her back” in reference to US Congresswomen of color and claims that he was unhappy with the chant and then claimed the chanters were very patriotic.
I believe these facts alone mean that if you are a Trump supporter you can overlook the inconvenient fact that you are supporting a racist. OK, so a lot of people also liked George Wallace. What about the support of Trump by evangelicals? It’s a little harder to swallow such support after he: Said that he reads the Bible more than anyone we know, and I suppose that includes Two Corinthians; paid off porn stars and Playboy Playmates with whom he had adulterous sexual encounters; marries and discards wives about as frequently as he buys a new necktie; and just a bit more shocking, he also was heard to say G__D___ twice during his rally in Greenville, North Carolina. If you can’t believe this then listen to his entire presentation, or Google “Trump’s using the Lord’s name in vain.”
So, you may be just fine supporting a racist, but don’t you feel just a bit squeamish about supporting someone you wouldn’t sit next to in church?
You really should reconsider this Faustian bargain you have made to get a few more federal judges who will rule consistently for your conservative preferences.
