Roger Gose
Stillwater
To the editor:
Donna Yost you are right on with your “Take care of the assets we already have” letter. The City has proven time and time again they cannot manage the assets that public money has been used to develop. For example, Lake McMurtry is now managed by The Friends of Lake McMurtry, Lakeside Golf Course is managed by an outside group, the youth sports programs are managed by an outside organization. The Multi-Graphics building which was built with cash after the voters voted to not build it is now operated by OSU. Maybe the City is managing the assets in the best way they know how by getting out of the business of operating them.
A basic function of City government is to provide services and facilities for the collective good that are not feasible on an individual basis. Fire and Police typically come in first then drinking water and sanitary sewer. Streets fall into the upper level of services that should be maintained by the public as a whole. Drive around Block 34 and see for yourself the horrible condition of the streets. Drive Lewis in front of City Hall, the front door to our community. All are in deplorable condition. If Block 34 is to be developed let a private entity do it from the get-go and keep the taxpayers money out of it.
