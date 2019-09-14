Dennis Gronquist
Stillwater
To the editor:
Few would remember that I spoke openly against the recycling program to the Stillwater City Council. My opinion fell on deaf ears. It was another multi-million-dollar program that never went to a vote of the people. It was planned and sold to the Council by a half dozen liberal democrats. One told me they didn’t consider that it doubled the need for automated and expensive trash trucks. It doubled the miles driven on our tortured streets, doubling the fuel and maintenance requirements, the increase in personnel. But, all the residents were expected to pay for everything these six people wanted. Gee thanks for increasing our backdoor SUA tax burden again.
At its peak, less than 10% of the community participated in this almost noble effort. Unless math has changed over the past 70 years, 10 percent is not a majority. Without majority support and the participants willing to go to the extra effort of separating the trash properly, it was bound to fail. The Sept. 9, 2019 issue of the Wall Street Journal tells us how “States Rethink Recycling” now that China is refusing to accept more of our recycled materials. Do you wonder why?
I know some Democrats that have converted to the Republican party. When the question comes up, who is going to pay for it; common sense will sometimes win.
