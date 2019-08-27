Diane Tipling
To the editor:
Steve Fair and I agree about one thing, red flag laws are not about mental illness.
The majority of people with a mental health diagnosis do not pose a threat of violence. Most people who die by suicide with a gun, or harm others with a gun, do not have a diagnosed mental illness. However, many of these people do exhibit concerning behavior or warning signs before they act. That’s why, when issuing a red flag order, a court will take into consideration the person’s behavior, but will not rely on whether they have been diagnosed with a mental illness.
Red flag laws give law enforcement and family members the ability to ask a court to temporarily restrict someone’s access to firearms if they are deemed a severe threat to themselves or others. For an order to be issued there must be significant evidence, which is reviewed by a judge, there is an appeal process and there are penalties for falsifying information.
Red flag laws are similar to domestic violence restraining orders, which also can be placed on the basis of the “threat” of future harm. However, domestic violence restraining orders, are issued to protect specified individuals and to restrain the aggressor from harming that specific person. They are not used to protect a person from themselves or an unspecified public target.
Data from states that have red flag laws indicate they reduce firearm suicide rates. Data also suggests a person will not just pick another method to end their life. It is also significant to note, that several states which have had mass shootings, such as Colorado, Nevada and Florida, decided red flag laws would be helpful in preventing future tragedies and have recently passed red flag laws.
Nothing is perfect, but part of having a civilized society is establishing laws. As new societal challenges arise laws are modified or new laws enacted. To use the argument that we should not make laws because criminals don’t follow laws, argues for anarchy not public safety.
