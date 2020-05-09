Alan Brunken
Stillwater
To the editor:
The Mayor and City Council need to step up, act as our city leaders, correct a mistake and reinstate, until the end of May, or if needed longer, the requirement of masks for ALL shoppers and employees within Stillwater businesses open to the public.
The COVID-19 crisis is not an optional game. Public health and epidemic medical sciences clearly tell us that the UNIFORM use of masks can effectively control the virus from spreading throughout our community. We are all in this crisis together and ACTING TOGETHER we can lick this virus and successfully reopen our city. Mayor and City Councilors, the health and lives of all Stillwater residents, young and old, are at stake.
