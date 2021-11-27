Aaron Means
Stillwater
To the editor:
The Book of Proverbs in the Holy Bible is packed with wonderful lessons that will help you navigate through life.
A greater truth is the Book of Proverbs have a more enduring value in the life to come. Proverbs 6:16 to 19 declares there are 6 human activities God says are completely unacceptable. At the end of verse 16 a seventh issue is added that makes the entire list detestable to God.
That last behavior is deliberately promoting division within a community.
Unfortunately, there are groups in America that work feverishly to keep us divided. I personally agree with God’s Holy Word. Dividing Americans by skin color, gender, economic status or any other criteria is detestable!
Americans should stand together and reject division!
