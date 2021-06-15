Aaron Means
Stillwater
To the editor:
The Bible says mankind is fearfully and wonderfully made (Psalm 139:14).
The Critical Race Theory takes a direct opposite position.
Every person today either promotes the truth that everyone has an equal ability to choose to perform good and evil deeds or they can insist some people are inherently evil while others are inherently helpless.
CRT promotes the latter.
It says the inherently helpless ones must depend on the inherently evil people to first change and then lift them out of their helpless state.
Members of one group of Americans are not inherently helpless, and members of another group of Americans are not inherently evil. Therefore, all Americans need to reject the Critical Race Theory!
