Evelyn Quillen
Stillwater
To the editor:
Thank you to the Stillwater News Press writers and staff for your local coverage during these stressful times of COVID-19.
On July 11 with tears in my eyes, I read about the passing of two people I admired, but had never met. Ken Chance I knew about from church and admired his therapy work with his dog Rowdy. I was shocked to learn he was a victim of COVID when he had no other health problems. I felt sad for his family that instead of planning his 80th birthday, they had to plan his funeral. After reading this front page story, I turned the page to find another favorite Marjorie Buchanan gone. I enjoyed reading Marjorie’s columns for the News Press about rural life and her family in Pawnee. I always wondered how old she was and wanted to write to express my gratitude for her columns. Oddly enough they both passed away the same day, July 8. I found both of these people an inspiration. I was blessed to learn more about them.
I am trying to fight the pandemic with gratitude in everyday things. While floating in our pool one evening, I witnessed a gift of a pale pastel sunset be transformed, before my eyes. Slowly the pastel colors, became vibrant orange and pink silk clouds, stretched across blue velvet, adorned with a slender shiny pearl of a crescent moon. I was stunned and so very grateful for a little bit of heaven on earth. I was reminded to look up and continue to pray for others, for a cure, a treatment for COVID-19.
I am thankful we have been given a tool for preventing the spread of this disease, by simply wearing a mask. While something I do not enjoy doing, I will gladly wear a mask, if it helps fight the pandemic. Love your neighbor, love yourself wear a mask and keep looking up, life is a gift.
