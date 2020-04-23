Velda Lorenz and
Virginia Bracken Awtrey
Stillwater League of Women Voters
To the editor:
The League of Women Voters of Stillwater commends the Stillwater News Press for their editorial on April 14 advocating for the end of the notary requirement for absentee ballots for the 2020 election cycle.
Our national organization, The League of Women Voters of the United States, officially called on all states, U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia to expand no-excuse absentee voting and mail-in ballots for the duration of the 2020 election cycle. LWVUS stated that due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, it is imperative for state election officials to address voters’ and poll workers’ fears by limiting the need to cast an in-person ballot and is encouraging states to provide more accessible options for all voters at this critical time.
Casting an absentee ballot by mail should be an easy solution to ensure Oklahomans can safely exercise their right to vote from the security of their own home.
Oklahoma is one of only two states that require absentee ballots be notarized in order to be counted on Election Day. This must change immediately.
Especially with this highly contagious coronavirus outbreak, the notary requirement for absentee ballots puts at risk not only the health and safety of the voter, but also of the person notarizing the ballot. It is an unnecessary and dangerous requirement that should be lifted for all Oklahoma voters who choose to vote by absentee ballot.
Lifting the notary requirement is easy and can be done with the stroke of a pen. The Oklahoma Election Board Secretary, Paul Ziriax, can do this swiftly in order for all Oklahomans to have their voices heard in the upcoming June 30 primary election, the Aug. 25 run-off election and the Nov. 3 general election.
Here is the link to apply for your absentee ballot: https://okvoterportal.okelections.us. Or call the Oklahoma Election Board at 405-521-2391.
Thank you and be ready to vote.
