Deanna Homer
Stillwater
To the editor:
I was truly upset to read Rep. Lucas’ column calling Biden’s 30 by 30 Initiative a “land grab” and an “offense to private property rights.” The 30 by 30 Initiative commits the federal government to protecting 30% of all land and water by 2030. It is believed that conserved areas in the U.S. already amount to over 12%.
Under the 30 by 30 Initiative, over the next decade the government will support tribal-led conservation efforts and make restoring indigenous homeland a priority. It will fund tribal nations’ conservation projects and engage indigenous peoples in managing public land and water.
Already the USDA has expanded its Conservation Reserve Program which pays farmers to plant beneficial species and take environmentally sensitive land out of production. The Interior Department has announced a proposal for the largest expansion of hunting and fishing opportunities in U.S. history.
To increase access to nature, the National Park Service will pour $150 million into the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program to build more parks for underserved communities.
The Initiative seeks to generate a lot of jobs restoring forests and waters. The American Jobs Plan creates a $10 billion Civilian Climate Corps.
The 30 by 30 Initiative is critical to slowing the rapid warming of the planet and mitigating the worst effects of climate change. It will help to preserve biodiversity. It will ensure that communities have access to clean water, air, and safe outdoor space.
The guiding principles for the 30 by 30 Initiative include a pursuit of collaborative approaches; a commitment to supporting voluntary conservation efforts of farmers, ranchers and fishers; and honoring tribal sovereignty and private property rights.
Leslie Imboden
Stillwater
To the editor:
Reading Frank Lucas’ op-ed about the 30 BY 30 initiative made me curious what it was. And I certainly could not learn anything about it by reading Lucas’ take on it. No, I had to go to those tree hugging crazies at the National Geographic Society to get any actual information.
What a surprise. You would not guess from what Lucas says that there is no actual land grab involved. Oh, I get how exciting that term is. Especially to rural land owners. But it is beyond inaccurate. It is intentionally provocative. Now, you may not like 30 BY 30 when you learn what it is. Or you might. But wouldn’t you want to start by learning about it?
