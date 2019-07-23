Sharon Ford
Stillwater
To the editor:
As a constituent in Rep. Frank Lucas’ district, I want to express my profound disappointment in his Nay vote on H.Res.489, condemning President Trump’s racist remarks directed at members of Congress.
At the same time, I want to say thank you for his votes supporting H.Res.41, condemning white nationalism and white supremacy as hateful expressions of intolerance, and H.Res.283 condemning racism in sports.
Clearly civility is important to the congressman and I appreciate that. The “whereas” paragraphs that explain the justification of H.Res.283 includes “Whereas the President’s behavior seems to have had a spill-over effect on others who now feel enticed to propel racism and hate speech in the name of sports rivalries.” Other than that one reference to the President, neither H.Res.41 or H.Res.283 mentions the President by name, although both have certainly been influenced by his remarks. The only difference I see between those two resolutions and the most recent H.Res.489, is the fact that the President has been called out by name for his remarks regarding your members of Congress.
To hinge your vote on taking political sides seems to miss the whole point of the resolution. Sir, you either want civility or you don’t. It doesn’t matter who is uncivil, including our President, this language does nothing to promote the values we Oklahomans hold dear. I realize that resolutions do not enact law, but they do express congressional sentiment.
Perhaps a Presidential Censure would have been more appropriate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.