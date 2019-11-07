To the editor:
November is here, which means we have hit the crest of the 2019 rollercoaster. The rest of the year will pass by in a flash as we plan and observe the coming holidays.
2020 will mean a lot to many people. First-time voters will be casting their first ballots. Diligent census-workers will call on us to fill out the constitutionally mandated decennial census. And we all will, no doubt, be mulling over which New Years’ resolutions to commit to – hoping that this latest resolution will last.
I encourage all of our Stillwater friends, neighbors, and students at OSU to at least make three very good resolutions this year:
1) To our 18 year-olds: register to vote! For those who are older: make sure you are registered to vote and that have the voting roll is up-to-date with your current address and name. Visit your political party’s local office, the post office, the tag office, or online at https://www.ok.gov/elections/.
2) Vote in every election. Not just for president. Your state and city officials are the people who will make the immediate changes you can see.
3) Participate in the census. There are many opportunities to fill the form this year and online will be chief among them. If you need help, ask! Our local library is always a great first place to begin.
There are many admirable New Year’s resolutions, but these three resolutions are three valuable promises that we should pursue with pride.
