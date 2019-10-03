James Boyles
Stillwater
To the editor:
“Stitt needs to loosen reins.” I disagree with the tone of the article regarding micro management. A business person, assuming a new position, finds it much easier to establish strict operating policies and procedures at the outset, eg. micro-managing. Make no mistake, managing (as governor) the state of Oklahoma is a business with accountability to the stakeholders, the citizens of Oklahoma, something foreign to many politicians and bureaucrats.
Managers are entrusted to make hard decisions. Being ‘liked’ is not a prerequisite. Establishing consistency and mutual respect are essential.
Strict processes put all reporting agencies on notice that “business as usual” is unacceptable. Until mutual trust and respect is established the reins will be tight. Once realization sets in the agencies and new processes followed then the degree of “micro-managing will be gradually reduced allowing the manager to get on with their job, strategic planning for the future.
