Stillwater Frontier Rotary Club
Stillwater
To the editor:
Stillwater Frontier Rotary Club has, for a number or years, hosted candidate forums for local elected offices. Two of those forums, Stillwater City Council seat 4 and Stillwater Board of Education ward 5, are currently available to stream from our website, FrontierRotary.com. Both forums were held prior to the Feb. 9 election and feature the original field of candidates. Those races have since been narrowed to Christie Hawkins and Ariel Ross for city council, and Steve Hallgren and Marshall Baker for school board. These recordings include candidates who are no longer in the running. However, they still provide information that is useful to the community as we make our decisions leading up to the April 6 election.
The evening of Thursday, April 1, an additional recording will be available for Board of Education ward 1. That race features Camille DeYong and Carle Santelli.
Our club is pleased to make these recordings available to the community as we all prepare to choose the individuals who will serve in these important leadership roles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.