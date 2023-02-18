Jeff Sinderson
Stillwater
To the editor:
I assume that Ryan Walters, the current Superintendent of Education in Oklahoma, is against what he thinks is socialism in education in part because it involves “critical thinking” (not to be confused with “critical race theory”). I would be surprised if Walters could give a definition of critical thinking.
I would suggest that Walters educate himself on this before he gets in further over his head when discussing socialism in any form.
