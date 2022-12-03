Beth Furnish
Stillwater
To the editor:
‘Tis the season for OK lawmakers to file bills that would loosen gun laws. State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, filed HB1001 to allow all 18-year-olds to carry firearms. Currently in OK, anyone 21+ (18+ if military) can legally carry a firearm in public with no licensing or training requirements. Rep. Olsen claimed that since 18-year-olds can marry and buy a home, they should be allowed to carry firearms in public. He also filed a bill to prohibit gender-affirming care (including puberty blockers) if under 21. So his argument about 18 being some universal milestone for all rights is a double standard.
Marrying, buying homes, and seeking care don’t impact public safety, but 18- to 20-year-olds commit gun homicides at three times the rate of older adults. Young adults in particular exercise poor judgment when alcohol is involved. All rights have limits, especially when public safety is at stake.
These lawmakers also pretend they are simply following the military’s lead, but they are disingenuous or ignorant. The military requires much training and only allows firearms in limited circumstances. These lawmakers also claim they care about public and law enforcement safety, yet pass law after law that increases risk (e.g., permitless carry, anti-red flag law, guns in parks) – and ignore bills that would reduce risk (background checks, secure storage, removing firearms from domestic abusers, waiting periods). To stop a bad guy with a gun, stop making it easy for them to access guns in the first place.
OK already has some of the weakest gun laws in the country – and one of the highest gun death rates. The OK gun lobby has repeatedly stated that everyone except prisoners should have access to firearms – and they keep moving toward that goal with the help of lawmakers who are entirely unopposed or elected in closed primaries.
Maybe these lawmakers should spend more time with gun violence survivors and families of people who have died by gun suicide to learn that they shouldn’t sacrifice so many lives at the altar of the gun lobby and gun industry, with pockets overflowing with cash.
