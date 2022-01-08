Brian Kahn
Stillwater
To the editor:
Our city leaders are telling us we need to pay almost ten cents in sales tax on every dollar spent (including food) if we want improved roads. Note city sales and use tax collections are running ahead of budget at existing levels (News Press, 12/22/21). Next, one may ask, are the present transportation policies logical and are funds being used efficiently?
Case in point: New signs have appeared on streets like Western Road and 12th Avenue stating: “Bicycles may use full lane; change lanes to pass.” We paid for an Active Transportation Corridor (or some such politically correct name) along Western that is so wide it actually has stripes down its middle. Wasn’t the idea that this overbuilt sidewalk would take bicycles and pedestrians off the motor vehicle right of way so as to enhance safety?
The 12th Avenue situation is even more questionable, as the rebuilt street has dedicated bicycle lanes. Are we to believe that all these costly accommodations are still not enough, so that bicycles should be encouraged to use a full lane in the motor vehicle right of way? What kind of message does this send to bicyclists, especially children – ride where you please, the cars must look out for you? These policies defy common sense, and those who promulgate them do not deserve more of our tax dollars.
Commented
