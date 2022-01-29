Aaron Means
Payne County GOP Chair
To the editor:
It has become culturally acceptable in America for men to physically abuse women in the name of transgender sports. There was a time when only evil hearted men would strike a woman or a girl privately for the purpose of subjugating them. In today’s politically correct environment these abuses are physical, psychological and financial. Examples of physical abuse are clearly demonstrated in ultimate fighting contests, boxing and other less physical contact sports like volleyball where girls and women are deliberately battered in the name of sporting entertainment. Athletic events like track and field, swimming and softball may not have the same physical danger, but the emotional pain is still present. My father taught me that abusing girls and women was wrong. His teaching still guides my life today. How about you? Does America have anyone left to call out this unconcealed violation of human dignity?
