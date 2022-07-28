Robin Cornwell
Stillwater
To the editor:
I’ve enjoyed reading the housing and money saving tips from Nerd Wallet and Wealth of Geeks in the past few months’ Real Estate Weekly sections.
I also particularly enjoyed Thursday’s (July 21, 2022) article about school districts building housing for teachers and staff who would otherwise not be able to afford housing in the district where they work.
An idea for Stillwater Public Schools to consider might be building affordable housing at Cimarron Plaza.
Thanks for the interesting reading; please keep it coming!
