Brian Ward
Aurora, Colorado
To the editor:
I think it is irresponsible journalism to print Fred Clark’s Letter to the Editor without an editorial note.
He may feel “that 90% of the controversial cases over the last 50 years were 5-4 decisions by Courts stacked with Democrat appointees,” but this is a factually and demonstrably false statement.
There has been no court in the last 50 years that had a majority of Democrat-appointed justices. There have only been four Justices nominated by Democrats in the last 50 years. Every 5-4 decision in the last 50 years has been made by a court with a majority Republican appointees, and with at least one Republican appointee in the majority.
In the last 75 years, there have been 30 appointees to the SCOTUS: 20 Republicans and 10 Democrats. In the last 50 years, the numbers are even more in favor of the Republicans: 13 Republicans to 4 Democrats.
One can argue whether this is good or bad, fair or unfair, just or unjust, but we must start with the fact that in the last 50 years, the court has been dominated by Republicans.
The editors should have appended such a note to Mr. Clark’s letter.
