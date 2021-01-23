Nate Sahs
Stillwater
To the editor:
For more than 100 years, Scouting programs have instilled in youth the values found in the Scout Oath and Scout Law. Today, these values are just as relevant in helping youth grow to their full potential as they were in 1910. Scouting provides youth with educational programs and fun activities that teach life skills and trying new things in a safe manner.
For instance, the traditional summer camp experience provides scouts the opportunity to move forward in rank by demonstrating and improving their knowledge or skills with the Trail to Eagle Program. Merit badges such as climbing, first aid, archery, environment science, and wilderness survival can also be earned. But scouting is not all work and no play. Scouts can also cool off and go for a swim or go canoeing on a lake or river. Preparing your own meal and pitching your own tent is really fun and teaches self-reliance. You can eat at a large dining hall and hang out with all the other scouts and scouters at the evening campfire.
So the next time you want to check out all of the activities and programs available via Scouts BSA, check out your local scout troop. You’ll be glad you did.
