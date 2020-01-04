Karan Brunken
Glencoe
To the editor:
Almost every time I look at the paper there is an article, mostly letters to the editor, bashing our president. Not saying anything too intelligent, just repeating stories they have heard, and yet failing to look at all the good that has been going on with the United States. But when you hate someone as badly as most Democrats seem to hate the president (not all I am sure, for there are some very good Democrats.) But those who hate him really seem to hate very badly, and there is one person writing a letter to the editor quite often who really has a bad case of hate.
I am sorry he has such hate in his heart. I for one am tired of the hating. To disagree with a president and his policies is one thing, but I think he is hated because he beat Hillary, and that is not saying much. Let’s just see what happens election day.
