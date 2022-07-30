James T. Bradley
Stillwater
To the editor:
This week our U.S. Senator James Lankford voted against Senate Bill 3541. This bill would have provided medical care for illnesses caused by exposure to toxic chemicals from burn pits to military personnel who served in war zones.
This legislation was deemed bipartisan and by my reading was written to address a single issue. It primarily was designed to provide medical care for those who were sent to war to carry out our nation’s strategic interest. When I was made aware of Sen. Lankford’s no vote, I contacted his office in Washington D.C. and asked why he voted no. The answers provided by his staff – this legislation would cause a greater backlog in current claims with the Veterans Affairs administration.
This answer, I personally, find repulsive and offensive and nothing more than a means to obfuscate his real interest as to why he voted no. If the VA administration cannot correct the shortcomings of provided timely care for our service members, just maybe Congress could address that issue.
We may not agree on why we sent our national treasure into harm’s way. I am certain we all agree that these honorable Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines deserve to receive medical care for the longterm health effects from serving on behalf of our great nation.
Shame on you, Senator Lankford!
