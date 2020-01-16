Mary Silva
Stillwater
To the editor:
The articles of impeachment brought against Donald Trump were approved by the House of Representatives, a duly elected body.
The Constitution established three equal branches of the government in order to provide checks and balances, that no one branch has too much power.
The senators all swear to uphold the Constitution in their oath of office.
I am asking our Senators, Sen. Inhofe and Sen. Lankford, to respect the voice of the people as spoken in the House, and to insist on a full, fair and impartial investigation into the allegations.
I am asking our senators to respect the Constitution.
I am asking our senators to abide by the oath of office they took.
I hope I am not asking too much.
