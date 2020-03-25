James McDonald
Stillwater
To the editor:
Because of COVID-19, recent events that have been postponed, canceled or restricted has required myself to somehow look for humor to offset the downside of these events, and yesterday I was fortunate to experience such humor to start my day and hope you can visualize my experience.
Thanks to the west Walmart they have reserved Tuesday mornings from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. for senior citizens (over 60) to enter their store and shop for those items that have been depleted due to general public shopping.
Being someone who qualifies age-wise to participate, I arrived this morning to the west Walmart parking lot at 5:45 a.m. where I found maybe a dozen other cars already parked and the occupants waiting for the entry lights to come on and the doors open.
At 5:50 a.m., the occupants (appearing to be 60 years old or over) began to assemble at the cart area and maintaining a six-foot social distancing. By 5:55 a.m. the cart area began to fill up and the six-foot distance had decreased to probably three feet or less. At 6 a.m. spot on, a smiling young Walmart lady employee turned on the cart area lights and opened the doors with a “Good morning and welcome to Walmart.”
At this point the humor set in when I observed the SENIOR SURGE that resembled something like a NASCAR start with carts entering in mass. No pushing or shoving or bumping into each other but precision operation and accelerated pushing a shopping cart.
I found the shelves more abundantly stocked than other weekdays and many Walmart employees diligently and continuing to stock the previously empty shelves, but also stopping to ask if they could help me find something. It appeared that most of the shoppers had a list in their hand, and YES, many had only one multi pack of toilet paper (not a shopping cart full). There was not even a long waiting line at the check-out!
I collected my few items needed and departed the parking at 6:30 a.m. that now was filling up like I usually find it. It’s been raining during the evening but the sun appears to be coming out so I think I will go fishing AGAIN today. Humor, fishing and planning ahead, three things that offsets some of the problems caused by COVID-19. Thanks Walmart!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.