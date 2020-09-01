Jerry Bettis
Stillwater
To the editor:
While opening a bottle of “7 Deadly Zins,” I noticed that the Seven Deadly Sins were printed on the label. I began to wonder which of these transgressions I had personally committed. Scrolling through the list: wrath, greed, envy, vanity, sloth, gluttony and lust, I found a few that I had toyed with. For example, don’t get me near a pizza if you don’t want it devoured.
Not wishing to commit the further sin of judging others, I nevertheless pondered whether anyone had ever fully embraced all seven. I am aware of a man who is perpetually angry (wrath) and seems never to have gotten enough (greed) and, surely, his predecessor in office who is warmly regarded by 60% of the population brings out the “envy” in this man.
The mere fact that everything he does or says is about him and only him reveals a certain amount of “vanity.” This man is also reported to spend a great deal of his day feasting on cable TV instead of working (sloth) and, judging from the many buckets of KFC he consumes and the peculiar menu of McDonald’s cheeseburgers for the Georgia football team and the way his suits no longer fit him, I could conclude that “gluttony” is possibly a familiar trait with him. That really leaves only “lust” to round out a grand slam. Hmmm, is there any evidence that this stalwart person goes beyond Jimmy Carter’s “lust in my heart” and indulges in the real thing? I’ll leave it to the reader to decide.
