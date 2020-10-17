James E. McDonald
Stillwater
To the editor:
I Googled the definition of politics and found this definition. “Politics is about making agreements between people so that they can live together in groups such as tribes, cities, or countries…”. I find it absolutely mind boggling that there are US Senators elected to office for the purpose of representing the best interest of the American public, but seem to purposely defy that definition.
When given the opportunity to ask serious and relevant questions to the Honorable Amy Coney Barrett who has been nominated to serve as a Supreme Court judge about her qualifications to fill that appointment, the Democratic Contention of Senators, in collective unison, used their opportunity on national TV only to bash the current President Donald Trump. I’ve heard many times there is no such thing as a stupid question, but I feel certain now the Democratic Senators were able to disparage that notion during their public viewing on national television the past three days.
Rather than ask a serious and relevant question by the Democratic Senators, several of them, continually re-stated that President Trump refuses to commit to a peaceful transition if not re-elected, but they do not admit the Democratic party has continually tried to dismiss Trump from office for over three years since. What do these type of statements have to do with confirming a Supreme Court Judge? Shameful Politics was displayed by the Democratic Senators whose agenda appeared to be attempting only to convince the American public to not vote for Donald Trump in lieu of determining if Amy Coney Barrett was qualified to serve as a Supreme Court Judge.
In my opinion, the Hon. Amy Coney Barrett absolutely displayed a character, empathy, composure and knowledge of law, to qualify her as a Supreme Court Judge. After watching the recent Supreme Court hearings what scares me is the thought that there are still those persons out there in this United States of America that elected these self serving, personal agenda seeking, Democratic Politicians, who without remorse and repeatedly asked stupid questions and those electorate still believe the American public’s best interest is being served. Shameful Politics, that’s what I observed on TV recently.
