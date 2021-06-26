Fred Clark
Glencoe
To the editor:
Is the U.S. Constitution the supreme law of the land?
If the answer is yes, that poses another question.
Is Joe Biden in violation of Article II, section III of the Constitution?
It states that “the president shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed.”
Biden is not only not enforcing our immigration laws, he is violating them by allowing illegal immigrants to be released into our country.
This seems to be one of the highest crimes a president could commit. Donald Trump was impeached for making a phone call to a foreign leader. Which one has hurt our country the most?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.