Anthony Perna
Tryon
To the editor:
The inauguration of President Joe Biden ushers in a new opportunity for the Federal government to be responsive to the needs of the American people. It also gives Americans a chance to work together to “promote the general welfare” (as referenced in the preamble to the U.S. Constitution). More specifically, it offers a chance for the people of Oklahoma to show America “the Oklahoma Standard” – helping others in need.
Oklahomans and our fellow Americans have spent the past year suffering from the effects of the coronavirus and the economic devastation associated with its spread. The effects haven’t been the same in all states, but all states have experienced that suffering.
We should call on Rep. Frank Lucas and all members of our Congressional delegation to vote for passage of President Biden’s “American Rescue Plan” (a bill that deals with COVID-19 and economic relief) to show that Oklahomans believe in the Oklahoma Standard for everyone in America.
