Deanna Homer
President, Stillwater League of Women Voters
To the editor:
Recently, many Americans have been pushing our country to address racial issues. The OK Legislature chose not to address the concerns behind protests after George Floyd’s murder. A handful of police reform bills were filed (giving the attorney general power to investigate incidents of deadly force, creating a registry of disciplined officers,banning chokeholds and broadening the use of body cameras), but none even made it out of committee. Despite the existing laws to address rioters, they instead passed House Bill 1674, which imposes draconian penalties for vague offenses related to protests.
HB1674 will penalize protesters who block roadways and remove criminal and civil penalties for drivers who run over them. It also penalizes organizations with 10 times the fine (up to $50,000) if they are “co-conspirators” with any rioters. This law, designed to intimidate people from exercising their First Amendment right to assemble, will encourage using a vehicle as a weapon to injure or kill protesters.
Social change rarely occurs without lengthy protests, including voting rights. Protests are by definition inconvenient and stem from unfair treatment and being ignored.
SQ816 is a referendum petition that, if enough signatures are gathered, will allow Oklahomans to cast their vote on HB1674.
