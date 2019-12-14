Dennis Gronquist
Stillwater
To the editor:
In 1951 the Oklahoma Legislature passed a block of bad laws they called “The Oklahoma Trust Act.” It is more aptly named the Bogus Trust Act. It grants authority to governmental entities, city, county or state, to create what they call “Public Trusts.” However, they are not trusts at all, as they violate the 1939 Trust Indenture Act as well as supreme court rulings. These creations are nothing more than sub-divisions in government. Conceived OF government, implemented BY government, FOR the benefit of the government. Each one creates a potential new tax revenue path that was not approved by a vote of the people. They are all sub-divisions of government, not trusts. The burden of responsibility for trustees is different.
Using the public-owned property as their trust estate, they take excess funds from utilities to add to the voter-approved taxation. Neat trick, as long as Okies remain complacent. I believe seven rural hospitals have filed for bankruptcy protection in Oklahoma. While the courts struggle to convince themselves and everyone else these are trusts, they have it wrong. As sub-divisions of government that created the trust, the public remains accountable for all failures.
