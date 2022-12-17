Fred Clark
Glencoe
To the editor:
After spending millions of dollars spending and upgrading Stillwater Medical Center, buying and building medical buildings in and around Stillwater, and buying hospitals in the surrounding areas, SMC has announced that after Jan. 1 it will cease to honor Medicare Advantage plans.
Is it their intention to become a “for profit” operation so they can continue expanding in perpetuity?
It would seem so.
