Ott Johnson
Stillwater
To the editor:
It was a couple of years ago, maybe more, when American Airlines chose Stillwater as a regular scheduled stop-over, causing many of us to rejoice a bit.
So it was that my wife and I planned a trip to Norfolk, Virginia, some time back, so I got on the computer and found the scheduled flights I wanted. All worked as planned.
As our date of departure approached, so did the flu season. We were both attacked. The Doc did what he could, but neither of us was in a physical condition to travel. I canceled our flights and learned I could receive a refund with a letter from our doctor, which was easy enough since we had just returned from the Doctor’s office. I then received an email advising of the approval to my refund request. Happy times were here.
Unfortunately, that refund never arrived. When I questioned their refund notice, they assured me the $800 plus had been refunded. I finally contacted the local agent, explaining my problem. He, in turn, received the same reply.
There are a number of things that could cause the problem. A professional reply would include such information as the date of the refund, the credit card name and number refunded to and what I should do should the refund not appear in my account.
None of that were provided! So, an employee sent the money to their own account or an error was made with the credit card number etc. American Airlines simply states the money has been refunded, as if they could not make an error. I have traveled with American Airlines many times without a problem. Now they seem to not care about their customers. “Here is what we did, take it or leave it”. I now choose to leave it since my life does not require assistance from American Airlines.
