Bob Charles
Retired Stillwater Fire Lieutenant
To the editor:
During any incident, the fire department has three strategic priorities:
Life Safety – Immediate concern for life
Incident Stabilization – Quickly controlling the emergency situation
Property Conservation – Preventing and limiting damage to property
In regards to Fire Station 2, let’s start with the location. Its current location is perfect to implement the first strategic concern of the fire department which is Life Safety. The highest concentration of possible loss of life in the entire City of Stillwater resides within let’s say, an 8-10 block radius of Fire Station 2. There are numerous fraternities, sororities, high rise apartment complexes, Boone Pickens stadium, and Gallagher Iba arena.
The current location of Fire Station 2 is centrally located meaning not only can the fire personnel respond quickly to the high life areas they can also respond to the east side of town in an acceptable time frame. Moving this station further north and west will only lengthen the response time to the residents on the east side of Stillwater and increase the response time to the high loss of life areas.
I have heard on the radio that one of the concerns is the ability to get the fire apparatus in and out of the station during busy times of the year. As a former firefighter who has spent many hours working out of this fire station, you do have to stop traffic to get the apparatus backed in and getting through traffic can be difficult. On normal days this does not pose a problem. By moving Fire Station 2 because of the traffic, lets imagine how hard it will be to get the fire apparatus back into the area when an incident does occur that requires their response. For those of you that do not know or remember, there have been some incidents involving life loss in this area. There have been a few fraternity house fires (no loss of life to my knowledge) but the most tragic was the electrocution of some fraternity members while building homecoming decorations right down the street from Fire Station 2. Response time does matter.
The financial impact to the community to fund this project is being presented as minimal, $25 - $50?, depending on the size of your property. Doesn’t sound like much and to me it really isn’t but, not everyone is helping to fund this project. Many entities in Stillwater that receive response from the Fire Department do not pay property tax. Meridian, OSU, Career Tech, Stillwater Public Schools, Churches, etc. to name a few. Seems like maybe they should step up to the plate and contribute to this project.
Am I saying that Fire Station 2 isn’t old and in need of major renovations to bring it up to 21st century standards? No I am not. What I am saying is moving it to the location on north Western almost to Lakeview doesn’t make any sense. Moving it from the highest loss of life area in the entire city to some vacant farm land is highly questionable. If you are intent on moving the station which has been the plan for a few years now, (failed bond issue a few years ago). Maybe we should find a different location in Stillwater that addresses the life safety concerns that I have discussed. Do we have to relocate to some more OSU land because it is easy or should we really be concerned with the top strategic priority – Life Safety.
