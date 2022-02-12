Marc Trotter
Stillwater
To the editor:
Thank you, Stillwater, for the opportunity to run for Mayor. It is a truly unique and exciting experience, and I am thankful for the chance to throw my hat in the ring and share my heart with you. Not only have I learned so much, but I have had the great privilege of meeting so many of you in the past month and a half during the campaign period. I would not trade this time for anything.
I would like to thank the many individuals and organizations who helped along the way including but not limited to the following:
Stillwater Frontier Rotary Club for hosting a general governance forum and donating the book “Thank You, Neighbor!” in the candidate’s honor to Stillwater’s Public Library
The League of Women Voters for hosting an eclectic forum
The Stillwater Chamber of Commerce for hosting a economic development forum
Studio Stillwater for hosting a podcast series capturing a more personal side of the candidates
The Daily O (the O’Colly’s media outlet) for interviewing the candidates with an emphasis on the effects of the city on the campus and finally, my many friends and family who stayed by my side and picked up the slack when I truly needed it the most.
In particular, I want to thank my wife, Lindsey Trotter, for being by my side through this entire process as my comforter and best friend.
Again, thank you Stillwater! You made a historic showing in this election. A very special “thank you” to those of you who voted for me.
