James Boyles
Stillwater
To the editor:
Re: Oct. 28 issue of the News Press
This has got to be an error. I have never heard of anyone in Stillwater being stopped for “failing to stop behind a painted stop bar.” If one observes ANY intersection in Stillwater with marked crosswalks and/or painted stop bars one will see at least 85% of the vehicles stopping on or beyond the stop bars or in the crosswalks. How many pedestrians have walked around vehicles stopped in crosswalks?
For that matter, the pavement cuts for sensor wires go beyond the stop bars and into crosswalks, the latest being on Hall of Fame at N. Ridge Drive. What message does this send? Can someone explain to me why the sensor wires go into crosswalks? Why do the sensor wires not stop 10 feet before the stop bars or crosswalks?
Oh sure, we will hear the sensor wire triggers are being replaced with optical or laser sensors. Just how will this cure the problem of vehicles stopping in crosswalks?
Why not get serious about all moving traffic violations like speeding on 19th, 12th, 6th Ave, Sangre Rd, Country Club, etc. running stop signs/red lights any place in town, failure to yield, tail gating, passing on double yellow, etc. Just maybe Stillwater needs unmarked cars for traffic control/enforcement.
