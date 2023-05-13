Steve Rhyne
Stillwater
To the editor:
I see no articles about Hunter Biden and the Biden Family getting rich peddling a seat with the VP and President. I see no articles about the lies of blaming Trump for the Russian Information. I see a lot of articles blaming Trump for the ‘Immigration Problems’. I see opinions but not news articles for the current news. So, good job for not reporting the news and keeping your nose in the ground.
Thanks.
