James McDonald
Stillwater
To the editor:
As I was driving by the SW intersection of Hwy 177 and Richmond Road last evening, I couldn’t help myself except to let out a big sigh, and realize that a big smile had come across my face when I noticed that the former building on that corner was now only rubble from the demolition apparently required by our fair City administrators.
For those of us now Seniors Citizens who were attending OSU in 1969 this location was, I suppose, comparable to the Tumbleweed of our time. I remembered many Thursday and Friday afternoon Happy Hours and this site of college group gatherings to unwind from the rigors of studying during the previous week at OSU.
Having just gotten out of the US Air Force and going to school on the GI Bill, I needed extra money and was asked to work as a bartender on various Thursday and Friday afternoon Happy Hours. One particular Friday afternoon at this place called “Spav’s” the Juke Joint was Jumping, and at one table several of my rowdy Cowboy buddies were giving me a hard time about the price of $1 for a pitcher of beer so being the good buddy I was, I served up a pitcher without collecting just to shut them up. As I returned to the bar, the very observant manager asked me who was paying for that last pitcher of beer I had served? Remembering one of my Dad’s life lessons “It’s better to confess the truth and accept the results than tell a lie” I immediately confessed “I was,” and pulled out of my pocket a $1 bill and placed it in the register.
At the end of my shift I went to the manager and apologized for my actions and assured him it would not happen again. He informed me that he knew it wouldn’t and I was not needed any more since he couldn’t trust me. “Another Life Lesson was learned.”
I returned to my apartment where my future bride to be and my Mom and Dad had arrived to spend the night before going to an OSU football game the next day. I explained to them that I had just been fired for the first and last time of my life and would just have to find another job. My future bride looked at my Mom and said he doesn’t seem to be too upset over losing his job, and my Mom’s reply was “Jeanie, The Lord works in mysterious ways!”
I know the City officials have the difficult job of determining if a dilapidated old building should stay or be deleted, and they are usually correct. They may have deleted this old building, but they can’t delete my fond memories. “SPAVS is just a memory”!
