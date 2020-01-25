Brice Chaffin
Stillwater
To the editor:
I have been thinking on the abortion issue recently. It has been 47 years since the Jan. 22, 1973, court decision to legalize abortion across the United States. Since Roe v. Wade, an estimated 61,628,584 babies have died. Last year, several states recognized the anniversary with new abortion bills. New York celebrated 46 years to the day with the passage of a bill to protect the procedure all the way to full term. Virginia attempted to pass a similar bill. Its Governor, Ralph Northam, advocated infanticide during a radio interview in which he stated, “If a mother is in labor I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be “resuscitated” if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.” The “discussion” he is referring to is whether or not to let the newborn baby live.
But those are states on the far side of the country. Oklahoma is the buckle of the Bible Belt, right? Last June, Oklahoma’s State Department of Health issued a report that in 2018, 5,014 babies were killed in Oklahoma. When I was in Taji, Iraq, we lost 17 fellow soldiers, and three interpreters from our battalion. I thought that was a lot. Statista.com says that from the beginning of the war until now, 4,571 soldiers were killed in Iraq. This means that the number of soldiers killed in Iraq for the entire duration of the war is still short of the number of Okies aborted in 2018 alone, and that’s just one year.
This is not a far off fight to which we send our support and well wishes. In 1973, many were ignorant of when life begins; but science has advanced to a point where anyone who is honest with him or herself knows that a life is a life. We are Oklahomans, and we know abortion is the murder of children. I want to challenge us to fight in the battle to which we have been called.
Proverbs 24:11-12 says:
“Rescue those who are unjustly sentenced to die;
save them as they stagger to their death.
Don’t excuse yourself by saying, ‘Look, we didn’t know.’
For God understands all hearts, and He sees you.
He who guards your soul knows you knew.
He will repay all people as their actions deserve.”
We have had 47 years to be made aware of what is going on around us, and God has tasked us to rescue those unjustly sentenced to die. The most basic way we can take action is to support Stillwater Life Services, and Birthright of Stillwater. They are on the front lines here in Payne County. However, we can go a step further. We can contact our representatives. Our former governor vetoed a bill that would make abortion a felony. We can encourage Gov. Stitt to take action to abolish abortion in our state, and let him know that we support him in ending abortion.
Proverbs 31:8 says:
“Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves;
ensure justice for those being crushed.”
If you would like to do a little speaking up, here are the phone numbers of our representatives whose jobs are to listen to us. Encourage them to abolish abortion, not regulate it. State Bill 13 is one bill in particular that would do so. And most important of all, don’t forget to pray for our nation and our state.
Gov. Stitt: 405-521-2342
State Sen. Dugger: 405-521-5572
State Rep. Ranson (In Stillwater): 405-557-7411
State Rep. Talley (Outside Stillwater): 405-557-7304
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.