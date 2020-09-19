Rodney Vollmer
Mulhall-Orlando Superintendent
To the editor:
I would like to give a “Shout Out” to Cooper’s Locksmith. Linda, Ralph and their employees are always so willing to help any way that they can.
Ralph came out to look at a keypad on our front door. Long story short is that Ralph went way above and beyond to get our keypad up and running again. His expertise, knowledge, and willingness to help out a school saved us money that is harder to come by this year.
I’m thankful that we have this family-owned business in Stillwater to serve the hometown, and the many surrounding communities.
We will continue to do all of our business with Cooper’s Locksmith. They have definitely gained our trust over the years, and do a great job at what they do each day. Thanks again for doing things the right way every day.
