Bonnie Freeland
Stillwater
To the editor:
I was a poll worker at one of the Stillwater precincts in the recent election. I would like to thank all of the voters that came in to vote.
They were friendly, kind and patient with the extra restrictions and changes that were necessary to help make the election safe for everyone. Out of the 450-plus voters, fewer than 15 chose not to wear a mask. Most people took extra care to practice social distancing. Almost everyone had their identification out and ready to present to the election official so that the process moved more quickly.
We even had one voter volunteer to provide lunch for our substitute official who was called in at the last minute to fill in for an ill official and didn’t take time to fix her own lunch before coming in. After overhearing our discussion of the situation, this kind voter had fresh, hot pizza sent over in time for lunch.
After the last few months of extra stress, conflict, and confusion, the compassion and compliance of the voters in our precinct was a breath of fresh air.
Thank you, Stillwater voters!
