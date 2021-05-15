Mark Moore
SPS Superintendent
To the editor:
SPS Staff, parents and families,
As authorized by board policy, I’m making the following adjustment to the level of masking appropriate for the district.
From now until the end of the school year on May 25, SPS will continue the current mask mandate for all students. SPS will not extend the mask mandate for students after May 25.
Isolation and quarantine guidelines for unvaccinated students have not changed, and SPS does not want any student to miss a significant end-of-the-year activity or experience due to a positive COVID-19 test or close contact to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.
After May 25 and throughout the summer, SPS will continue to support guidance from health officials and:
• Recommends that unvaccinated students continue to wear masks
• Will support any student wishing to wear a mask
This new policy starting after May 25 will serve as the basis for all school district planning throughout the summer in preparation for the 21-22 school year, as SPS intends to start the 21-22 school year without a mask mandate.
Thank you for your continued support and cooperation as we maneuver through this COVID-19 pandemic.
