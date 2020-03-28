Cynthia Alexander
Stillwater
To the editor:
The initiative petition to put Medicaid expansion on the ballot as State Question 802 was signed by a record number of people (over 300,000). The Governor has not yet put the State Question 802 on the ballot and might not do so before the November 2020 general election.
In the meantime, in an effort to undermine the will of the people, the Stitt administration recently submitted the necessary application to the federal government (Center for Medicaid Services) to expand Medicaid in Oklahoma. If the application, technically called a State Plan Amendment, is approved, Medicaid expansion is expected to be implemented in July of 2020.
The good news is Oklahoma wants and needs Medicaid expansion and Stittcare starts out as traditional Medicaid expansion. The bad news is that the Stitt administration is planning on submitting what’s known as a waiver to impose premiums, co-pays, and work requirements. Furthermore, Stittcare will have the federal funding come to the state as a block grant rather than a per capita payment. The difference is important. With per capita plans everyone who qualifies for the Medicaid expansion will get the necessary care with the state paying its 10% share for the expansion enrollees. With a block grant plan the state will receive and spend a limited amount of money, resulting in fewer people being covered.
The waiver to change our traditional Medicaid expansion to Stittcare is currently in the public comment stage and is likely to be submitted soon. It’s restrictions to traditional Medicaid expansion will begin in July of 2021 if we don’t stop it. It is imperative that we make our voices heard during this public comment period. The easiest way to do that is to go to https://coverok.org/ and follow the simple instructions.
Preserving traditional Medicaid expansion will bring more federal dollars into the state and provide healthcare to more people. It is imperative we vote yes on State Question 802 and not be fooled by the bait and switch tactic being put forth by the Stitt administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.