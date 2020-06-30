Kirsten Hart
Stillwater
To the editor:
Breonna Taylor, a 27-year-old award-winning EMT, was murdered by Louisville police officers in a no-knock raid she wasn’t even the target of; in fact, the suspect was already in custody. The police report released was largely left blank and listed her injuries as ‘none’ despite 22 shots being fired and Breonna being shot 8 times. Although multiple officers fired shots, only one has been fired from the department and he is appealing his termination.
If you believe in law and order, please call 502-735-1784 to be connected to politicians and others in positions of authority in Kentucky and call on them to demand these men are fired, that their pensions are revoked, that they are charged for her murder, and that the Kentucky Attorney General appoint an independent special prosecutor to oversee every aspect of this case.
Breonna’s life mattered.
