To the editor:
Thank you for the weekend editorial. We thought those who voted “Yes” on SB 1102 to be quite hypocritical, which is more than “odd that people who beg for smaller government want to shift power to a single person…”
And then we read the Oklahoma Watch report on A8 about vaccine resistance in Oklahoma. When we came to the last paragraph of the A8 report, “But a general requirement to be vaccinated would not fly, Echols said. ‘There’s no chance of the Oklahoma Legislature passing a People’s Republic of China mandate,’” We wondered how the shift of power to a single person contained in Senate Bill 1102 is different from what we think goes on in the People’s Republic of China.
