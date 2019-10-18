James McDonald
Stillwater
To the editor:
I read in the News Press today, WITH DISAPPOINTMENT, the article “Lawmakers to receive a 35.6% raise.” The article also quotes the state budget officials (whoever they are?) as saying the average teacher salary is about $52,400/yr. I wonder what rock they live under? My family have been and currently are teachers for several years, and their pay is much lower than that by several thousand dollars.
The article also shows a photo of our local Payne County officials who have continuously advocated and promised to seek Higher Pay for teachers. The article was FULL of comments “the legislators deserve more in order to attract the right type of people to come and serve.” HOG WASH! The more I read the sicker I got.
If it’s that easy with the stroke of a pen to raise the Legislators’ pay who, as stated, “spend a whopping four months out of the year at the capital,” why not cut out all the politics as usual and do the right thing. Just give the teachers a raise equal to the Legislators’ raise or higher than what they currently are paid, who spend 10 months at the school house plus evenings at parent teacher meetings, school sponsored events and school board meetings.
It would be my hope that the responsible legislator would refuse to accept the pay raise and place those funds into a teacher pay raise fund since it appears there always seems to be (in the legislator language) a short fall in funds for teacher pay raises. Politics as usual in the State of Oklahoma just seems to me as a path to turn good folks, with good intentions, into the same old politician that has been around for years with an attitude of me first, you second. Hogwash!
C’mon, man, y’all can do better than that! I hope.
