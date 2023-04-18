Mary Dillingham
Stillwater
To the editor:
It used to be considered essential that all American children receive a good education. You were free to send your child – at your expense – to private or parochial schools if you wished, but your civic duty was still to provide for the education of ALL children through your taxes – the welfare of our nation depended on it. We knew that if publicly funded schools were to provide a quality education, they must be funded by ALL tax revenue, not just whatever funds were left after vouchers or stipends payed private organizations.
These are among the dangers involved in public funding of private schools:
1. Public money going to private institutions raises the possibility of private institutions paying politicians to enact legislation favorable to them – paying with our tax money. This is not only going to happen, in all probability, it IS happening.
2. There is no public input into the curriculum of private schools. Private schools can teach liberalism, red-neckism, communism, terrorism, atheism, whateverism, etc. It’s a free country. But don’t use my tax money to support a curriculum I have no voice in choosing. The curriculum our taxes support should be a consensus of what involved citizens and parents think it should be. This consensus can be hard to achieve. It is where we start the process of compromise that ought to work its way on to the state legislatures and Congress. It’s where our melting pot begins. If every different culture, religion and belief structure go separate ways, we will become even more divided that we are now.
3. If we try to fund all the private schools in the state, our tax burden will be untenable – we will either have terrible public schools with no teachers, or a mountain of debt trying to fund the schools with bond issues. You think quality companies will settle in this state when that condition exists? We will have fat cats in public office who are controlled by private schools and poor citizens with little hope for the future.
Please don’t ignore this issue. Even if you qualify for a voucher, please consider your state and its future over the benefit you might receive. In what kind of state do you want your child’s future to be – one with a population of under-educated, poor citizens, or one where EVERYONE has the opportunity for a quality education and quality jobs with an opportunity to achieve a good life. VOTE on this issue. Don’t let a minority of people who place their own self-interests first decide this for you.
