To the editor:
As recently reported in the News Press, Stillwater’s recycling program will have some changes starting July 1. Collection will not change but the way recycled material is disposed of will. All the material will be stored at the local landfill and then transported to Tulsa for processing.
Currently, adjusted for growth since the last available data, Stillwater collects about 25,000 tons of trash and yard waste a year. About 10 percent or 2,500 tons is collected as recyclable material. In spite of the best efforts of city staff, residents continue to place about 20 percent trash in the recycle containers. Thus, we will be shipping about 500 tons of trash to Tulsa to be separated at the processing plant.
So how much is it going to cost to dispose of the material we collect to recycle? The landfill will charge $55 a ton to store it and about $18 a ton to haul it to Tulsa. The Tulsa recycling facility will charge $78.50 a ton to process it plus about $59 a ton for the 20 percent trash that comes with it. That will equal about $12 a ton divided equally over all 2,500 tons. Thus, it will cost (55+18+78+12) or about $163 a ton to dispose of our recycled material. However, the net cost is $125 per ton because it would have cost $38 to put the recycled material in the local landfill.
The bottom-line annual cost to dispose of recycled material is estimated at (125x2,500) $312,500. That is about 10 percent of the $3,115,039 budget for municipal waste collection and disposal in Stillwater. Stillwater will receive no revenue from the sale of the recycled material.
