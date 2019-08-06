Brian Kahn
Stillwater
To the editor:
July featured weeks of Heat Alerts and Excessive Heat Warnings, and more are forecast for August. This is the reality of life on the Southern Plains.
These are unfavorable, or even dangerous, conditions for outdoor recreational activities. Yet, our city councilors are oblivious, as they continue to prioritize spending on new two-lane sidewalks (cunningly rebranded as “active transportation corridors”) over repair of our existing highways that are used every day.
Will they next claim credit for natural weed control as the heat kills the grass growing in the cracks of our downtown concrete streets?
It seems we have our own version of the Green New Deal right here in Stillwater.
